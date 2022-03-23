Tixl (TXL) Reaches Market Cap of $4.09 Million

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Tixl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tixl has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Tixl has a market cap of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049394 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,975.98 or 0.07036434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,223.02 or 0.99832656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044329 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars.

