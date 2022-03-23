TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TMD Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,876 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,914,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,514,000 after buying an additional 643,631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,406,000 after purchasing an additional 320,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 452,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after buying an additional 291,512 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. 892,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,422. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.56 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

