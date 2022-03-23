TMD Wealth Management LLC Takes $16.77 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 332,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,765,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 6.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. 3,090,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.