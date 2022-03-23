TMD Wealth Management LLC Takes $16.77 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 332,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,765,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 6.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. 3,090,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52.

