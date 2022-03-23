TMD Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,130,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,734,000 after buying an additional 120,133 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the period.
Shares of ProShares Merger ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.57. 8,324 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares Merger ETF has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03.
