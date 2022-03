Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Announces Dividend of $0.33

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3345 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Topdanmark A/S stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Topdanmark A/S has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

