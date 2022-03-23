Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.28

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.28 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 58.80 ($0.77). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.77), with a volume of 2,644 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £115.65 million and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.28.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.