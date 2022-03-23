Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells C$465,000.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,875.

TIH opened at C$119.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.74. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$89.44 and a twelve month high of C$119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$122.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

