Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells C$465,000.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,875.
TIH opened at C$119.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.74. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$89.44 and a twelve month high of C$119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.00%.
Toromont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
Featured Articles
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.