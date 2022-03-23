Torrid (NYSE:CURV) PT Lowered to $9.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56. Torrid has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

