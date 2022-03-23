Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.34

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$54.34 and last traded at C$54.16, with a volume of 80293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.81.

TOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.72 per share, with a total value of C$203,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,726,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,283,196.68.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

