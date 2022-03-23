Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 24,559 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 790% compared to the average volume of 2,759 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. 3,301,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,910. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.62. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $904,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 471,730 shares of company stock worth $7,246,373. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,647,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,929 shares during the last quarter. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,814,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

