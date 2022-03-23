Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.85. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth $80,861,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $45,243,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 507,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $27,265,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

