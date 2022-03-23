Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRRSF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

