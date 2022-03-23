TRON (TRX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $886.28 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, TRON has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and approximately $886.28 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0639 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002166 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003816 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,704,619,350 coins and its circulating supply is 101,704,594,736 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

