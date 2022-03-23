TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 114,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TTEC has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $113.37.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.20.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,974,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,708,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in TTEC by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.