Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Twitter reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $861,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 34.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,979,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,395,826. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.