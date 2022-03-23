UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 23,908 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of NOW by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NOW by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 689,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter worth about $2,975,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NOW by 28.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.84 and a beta of 1.82. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

NOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.