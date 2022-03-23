UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $284,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

