UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortis by 20.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,125 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 327.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Fortis by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after acquiring an additional 622,957 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortis by 12.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after acquiring an additional 571,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 14.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after acquiring an additional 560,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

FTS opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.32. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $48.39.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

