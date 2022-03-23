UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

In related news, Director R Stanton Dodge purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

SATS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.67. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $498.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

