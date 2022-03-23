UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPOL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

