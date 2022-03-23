UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 247.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 28.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:PAR opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.10. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $86.27.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

