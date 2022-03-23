UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UBS Group AG on the NYSE have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has agreed to divest its Japan-based real estate joint venture (JV) to KKR & Co. Inc. Given UBS Group AG’s solid balance-sheet position, it remains focused on opportunistic expansion strategies. Such inorganic moves will aid long-term growth. Further, the strong capital position and efficiency initiatives will continue to aid profitability. UBS Group AG continues taking initiatives to digitalize its operations and serve clients better in the long run. However, UBS Group AG’s net interest income (NII) is expected to be persistently affected in the near term by the prevalent negative interest rates in Switzerland. Further, heightened regulatory supervision, flaring expenses and unsustainable capital deployment activities are concerning.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBS. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

UBS opened at $19.20 on Monday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

