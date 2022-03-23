United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) and Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Head to Head Analysis

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) and Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Performance Food Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Food Group has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Natural Foods and Performance Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods 0.84% 16.92% 3.34% Performance Food Group 0.09% 9.61% 2.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Natural Foods and Performance Food Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $26.95 billion 0.09 $149.00 million $3.82 10.96 Performance Food Group $30.40 billion 0.26 $40.70 million $0.25 207.20

United Natural Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performance Food Group. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Food Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Natural Foods and Performance Food Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Food Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Performance Food Group has a consensus price target of $63.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.78%. Given Performance Food Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Food Group is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Summary

Performance Food Group beats United Natural Foods on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co. engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations. The Vistar segment offers candy, snack, and beverage to customers in the vending, office coffee services, theater, retail, and other channels. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

