United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,093 ($14.39). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,082 ($14.24), with a volume of 2,513,561 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on UU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.95) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,059.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Liam Butterworth purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.64) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($40,916.27). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,074.

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

