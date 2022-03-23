Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $71,390.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and sold 54,942 shares worth $1,607,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.