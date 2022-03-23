Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
ULH stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $612.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.44.
In related news, Director Richard P. Urban purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 46,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.
Universal Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Logistics (ULH)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.