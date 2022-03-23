Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

ULH stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $612.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $467.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Urban purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 46,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

