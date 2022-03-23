Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.70. Urban One shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 77,017 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONEK. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

