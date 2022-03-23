UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) PT Raised to $11.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

URGN opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. Research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 35,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.