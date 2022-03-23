Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on VLNS. Raymond James lowered Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Valens stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.93.
About Valens (Get Rating)
The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.
