Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLNS. Raymond James lowered Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Valens alerts:

Valens stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,384,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Valens (Get Rating)

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.