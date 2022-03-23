Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.95

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.95 and last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 130672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.43.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,562,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,145,000 after acquiring an additional 157,838 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

