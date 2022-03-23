VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,826 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $67.29 and a 1-year high of $78.43.

