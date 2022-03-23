Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 56 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,068. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88.

