Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 15,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,353,704 shares.The stock last traded at $281.00 and had previously closed at $285.16.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $318,645,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,750,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

