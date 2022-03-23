Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $157.76. 4,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.79. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

