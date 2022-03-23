Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $78,604,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,311,000 after acquiring an additional 465,048 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $104.26. 4,595,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average is $107.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

