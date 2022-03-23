Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Reduced by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. 28,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.94 and a one year high of $82.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.