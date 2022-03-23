Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $249.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

