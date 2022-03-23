Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.2% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.18. 31,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,997,434. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

