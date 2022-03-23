Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,945. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.