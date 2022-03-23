Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $494 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.58.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,129. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.28.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,267,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.