Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Tops $165.41 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $165.41 million and $7.31 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00284362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000433 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,500,649,113 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

