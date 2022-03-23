Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.87

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.87 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 21.27 ($0.28). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 21.90 ($0.29), with a volume of 231,414 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.87. The stock has a market cap of £42.52 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15.

Get Versarien alerts:

About Versarien (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.