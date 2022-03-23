Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.90

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.90 and last traded at $66.51, with a volume of 23182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities lowered Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average of $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. Vicor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

