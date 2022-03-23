VIMworld Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,868.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $14.54 million and $15,868.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00048987 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

