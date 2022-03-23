Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.07

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and traded as low as $4.90. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 181,290 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
