Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.07

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and traded as low as $4.90. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 181,290 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,358,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 469,181 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 35.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 174,515 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

