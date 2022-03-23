Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,840,100. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM traded down $8.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average of $172.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.30.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

