Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $13,466,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Shares of WSO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,681. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.73. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.84 and a 52-week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

