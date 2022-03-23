Vision Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Shares of TMO traded down $16.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $571.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,668. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $564.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $434.63 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

