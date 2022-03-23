Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 542 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BR traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.56. 362,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,002. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.72 and its 200 day moving average is $165.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

