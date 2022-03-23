Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,457 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 5.0% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $33,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,497. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.93. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

